J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAYS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. J.W. Mays has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 million, a P/E ratio of 103.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.