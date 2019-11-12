J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) to Issue GBX 3.30 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SBRY opened at GBX 207.45 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.71. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73.

Several research firms have commented on SBRY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 227.36 ($2.97).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

