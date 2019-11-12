iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 32,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 246,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.69. 124,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,755. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.