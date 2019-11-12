iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.69

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 63237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,288.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 757,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,271,000 after purchasing an additional 727,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11,407.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 444,895 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,174,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,328,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

