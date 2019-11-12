iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 770,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 144,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

