iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Down to $42.74

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.70, but opened at $42.74. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 22,974,953 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $134,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

