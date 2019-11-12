Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.72 Million

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report $138.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.10 million and the lowest is $135.39 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $132.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $555.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.80 million to $564.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.72 million, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $598.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 658,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,156. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -174.07 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

