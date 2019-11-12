Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 435 call options.
Shares of IOVA traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,960. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
