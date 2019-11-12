Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 435 call options.

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,960. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

