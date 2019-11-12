Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,473% compared to the typical volume of 192 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 207,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,365. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $353.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

