Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2019 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

11/8/2019 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

11/5/2019 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2019 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/24/2019 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

10/2/2019 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. 628,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,623. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,322. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

