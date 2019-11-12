Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.7% of Ruggie Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,825,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $201.72.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

