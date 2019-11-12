Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. 2,659,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.