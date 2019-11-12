International Money Express’ (IMXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,664. The stock has a market cap of $579.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of -0.20. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157 over the last 90 days. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

