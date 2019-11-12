Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Down 1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Pipeline traded as low as C$21.42 and last traded at C$21.49, approximately 673,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,816,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.70.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 101.31%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

