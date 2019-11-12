Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Reduced by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,405 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Intel stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. 1,109,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,086,804. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

