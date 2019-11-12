INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.58 or 0.07396253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015739 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

