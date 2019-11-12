Insider Selling: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Sells 3,110 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.66.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

