Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $83,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. 212,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,372. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

