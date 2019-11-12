Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,087,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,349. The company has a market cap of $411.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.31. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 58.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 24.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

