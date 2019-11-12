Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 22,321 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $380,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $867,807.90.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 768,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

