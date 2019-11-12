Insider Selling: Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $238,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FII traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. 433,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FII. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Investors by 23.1% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,407,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Federated Investors by 38.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,811,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,240,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 368.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 511,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 306.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 400,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 73.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 570,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

