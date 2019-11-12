Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 14,383 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $58,538.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 11th, Scff Management Llc sold 80,653 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $330,677.30.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 65,087 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $266,856.70.

ELVT remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,769. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 188,747 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

