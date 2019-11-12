Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.36, for a total value of $2,067,200.00.

CRI stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $106.84. 52,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,374. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

