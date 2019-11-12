Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 48 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £152.16 ($198.82).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, David Smith purchased 65 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £196.95 ($257.35).

On Monday, September 9th, David Smith purchased 71 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £203.77 ($266.26).

On Friday, August 30th, David Smith purchased 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,471 ($123.76).

QQ traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321.80 ($4.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 293.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QQ shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 301.43 ($3.94).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

