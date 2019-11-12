Insider Buying: First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell bought 100,000 shares of First Cobalt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,268,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,620.80.

Shares of CVE FCC traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,083. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. First Cobalt Corp has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Get First Cobalt alerts:

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.