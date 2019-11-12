Insider Buying: First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell bought 100,000 shares of First Cobalt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,268,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,620.80.
Shares of CVE FCC traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,083. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. First Cobalt Corp has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.
About First Cobalt
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.