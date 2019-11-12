Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of IPHI stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. 1,046,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,874. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -131.51 and a beta of 1.59. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $77.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.