Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

Get Innophos alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of IPHS opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. Innophos has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $37.53.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Innophos’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Innophos by 55.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Innophos by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Innophos by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innophos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Innophos by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.