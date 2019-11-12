InfuSystem (INFU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter.
INFU remained flat at $$7.25 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.82.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
