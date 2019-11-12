InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 257.3% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone purchased 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $70,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 61,386 shares of company stock valued at $303,671.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 494,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 155,092 shares during the period.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.