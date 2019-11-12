Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Short Interest Update

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Industrial Services of America stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.80% of Industrial Services of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,995. Industrial Services of America has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

