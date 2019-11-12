Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.922 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Imperial Tobacco Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

