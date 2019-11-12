Imperial Capital Weighs in on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Imperial Capital lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $423.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth $9,577,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth $7,639,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 194,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at $4,013,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 71,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

