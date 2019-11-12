IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. 65,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,978. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

