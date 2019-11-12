Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

