Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEP. UBS Group reduced their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,596. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $452,557,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 81,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.