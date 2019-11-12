Icahn Enterprises LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. 219,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,553. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

