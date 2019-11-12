HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HVBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of HV Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVBC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

