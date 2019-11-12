Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 669,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hubbell by 125.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average is $128.68. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

