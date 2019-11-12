Homrich & Berg Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.01. 1,668,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

