Homrich & Berg Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,720,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after buying an additional 331,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,196,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. 1,196,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,720. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $106.59 and a one year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

