Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

HBCP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Zanco sold 6,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Home Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

