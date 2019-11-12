Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Downgraded to Add at Peel Hunt

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hollywood Bowl Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.57. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $351.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

In other news, insider Mathew Hart sold 238,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £542,640 ($709,055.27). Also, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,296.35).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

