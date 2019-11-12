High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$6.33 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.71.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

