High Income Securities Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

PCF stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of High Income Securities Fund in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

