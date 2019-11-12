Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,124,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,510 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 449,060 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,232,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,528,000 after purchasing an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 506,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

