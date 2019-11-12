HGI Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. Life Storage comprises 2.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,266,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 232.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 774,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 540,976 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 220.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 229,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 428,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 156,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.16. 247,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,592. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.31. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,485,608.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

