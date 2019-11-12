HGI Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,045 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,639,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,555,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 469,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2,602.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 350,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 337,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

