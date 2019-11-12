HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at $24,004,929.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,673 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 4,683,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.