Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stake Lessened by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.