Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $476.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.